Our Viewpoint | Safety on the N3

The reverberations of the deaths of two emergency workers at the scene of the truck accident on the N3 near Liberty Midlands Mall last Friday night will be felt for years to come by the families who have lost their loved ones.

This accident, like so many others on Townhill, should not have happened.

There needs to be mechanisms and processes put in place to ensure that the moment a crash is reported on that stretch of road, the highway is closed off and traffic is diverted.

Trucks must be stacked and light motor vehicles taken off the road until the scene is deemed safe and traffic can pass without risk to motorists or emergency workers.

There are many inconveniences associated with this, but there appears to be no alternative if fewer lives are to be lost.

We recently quoted MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, after another accident on the N3 at Ashburton, saying: “Such closures have a devastating impact to the economy …” Indeed, the N3 is the lifeblood of the province’s economy.

Any closure, and delays in trucks reaching their destinations, will have implications for the businesses and industries affected.

Diversions from Townhill will result in increased traffic on roads in the suburbs, mainly in the Hilton and Athlone areas, which impacts on residents there.

Old Howick Road is certainly not fit to carry the highway’s traffic at the best of times, let alone at night in misty conditions.

But, it is paramount that traffic officers, police, paramedics, tow truck operators, road cleaning workers and others are safe to do their work at crash scenes and that the lives of motorists too will not be sacrificed.

With the recently completed roadworks on Townhill having to be re-patched between the Peter Brown off-ramp and Liberty Mall exit, and the dangers this presents as the road in under construction again, Sanral needs to present its plans to keep everyone safe.