Our viewpoint | SAPS and social media

By Witness Reporter

The search continues for “Facebook Rapist” Thabo Bester, who escaped from his maximum-security prison cell in May last year while he was believed to have burnt to death.

While this mystery unravels in the media, some media reporting surrounding South African rapper AKA’s murder case evaded confirmation this week.

Both stories, enshrouded with mystery, contain an element of mistrust in law enforcement.

ALSO READ | Thabo Bester: Correctional Services concedes G4S boss lost control of Mangaung prison

In the Bester saga, the question is firstly, how can a convicted rapist escape from a maximum-security prison without anyone knowing for almost nine months?

Almost a year after the Department of Correctional Services declared Bester dead by fire in his prison cell, this week, it finally confirmed what word on the street and photographic evidence revealed: Bester is alive, and not behind bars.

The revelation has led to increased calls for accountability on the parts of the ministers of SAPS and Correctional Services.

Closer to home, a social media frenzy erupted over videos of arrests allegedly linked to AKA’s murder, which SAPS refused to confirm or deny.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda on Wednesday pleaded with the public to stop “making reports that have the potential of jeopardising ongoing investigations”.

ALSO READ | Confusion surrounds AKA’s murder case

The Witness yesterday established that three suspects were released on Wednesday and a fourth was appearing in court.

However, the advocate representing the accused had no knowledge of their charges, or whether the matter was in fact related to AKA’s murder.

Regardless of the lack of information, and especially in the era of fake news, this level of public interference is dangerous and extremely counterproductive.

As a result, the three released suspects had to go into hiding after receiving death threats.

This case offers a valuable lesson that it’s best for the public to step back and trust the SAPS to do its jobs.

Rather lambast them later for getting it wrong, than interfere and be the reason they do.