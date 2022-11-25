Our Viewpoint | SAPS crime statistics

Witness Reporter

The revelations which came with the release of the second quarter crime stats on Wednesday were, for many residents of this city, unsurprising.

Many residents have faced a barrage of criminal activity in the period under review, which covered July to September.

If they have not been victims themselves, they’ll know of people who have been.

But, to find a station in our midst topping the country for recording the most house robberies is unnerving.

That the Plessislaer policing precinct has this dubious honour must be cause for wider concern.

The Plessislaer policing area features in the top stations countrywide for many serious categories of crime.

It’s unacceptable that the residents there are being so severely prejudiced in terms of their personal safety when year after year nothing changes in terms of a significant reduction in crime stats there.

In the crime stats released on Wednesday by police minister Bheki Cele, Plessislaer ranks ninth in terms of sexual offences, seventh for rape, seventh in terms of contact crimes, fifth in terms of murder, fourth for attempted murder, 14th for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, fifth for robbery with aggravating circumstances, second for trio crimes (carjacking, robbery at non-residential premises and robbery at residential premises), 14th for arson, third for burglary at residential properties and 11th for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

That’s a rap sheet which none of us wants to see at a station anywhere near us.

Plessislaer police station has long needed extra attention from police authorities.

If there was any further evidence that police need to up their resources at Plessislaer, this is it.

When Cele spoke of the 10 000 new recruits on the beat in December, it is fervently hoped that many of those are destined for Plessislaer.

We clearly need all the help we can get. This really is a crisis of mammoth proportions.