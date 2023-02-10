Our Viewpoint | SA’s literacy rate

Witness Reporter

The results of a recent report on South African literacy rates are cause for great concern.

The 2030 Reading Panel report released this week found that we are far off the advocacy group’s aim of having all children in South Africa aged 10 or older being able to read for meaning by 2030.

Covid-19 did not help the situation and South Africa is now even further behind the 2030 goal than it was before the pandemic.

ALSO READ | Pandemic worsening childhood literacy rates

The panel fears that the pandemic may have wiped out a decade of progress in reading outcomes.

A very sobering finding is that if learning loss estimates are correct and the country manages to get back onto the pre-pandemic improvement trajectory, it will still take 86 years from 2023 until all Grade 4 children can read for meaning in SA.

That’s only in 2108.

It also found that “to reach the 2030 goal, fundamental reforms are required in the ways that teachers are recruited, trained, certified, supported and evaluated, as well as far-reaching reforms on education financing and the resourcing of schools”.

If these don’t happen, any goal of ensuring all children can read for meaning by age 10 by 2030, “is aspirational rhetoric”.

The panel says that although there has been mention in parliament of a “National Reading Plan”, this does not seem to exist and the most recent National Reading Strategy available dates from 2008.

The panel says there is no budget for reading and no reporting on reading.

It says we need adequate political will to implement well-funded national programmes to improve reading outcomes.

Reading is essential to education.

Education is essential for decent work opportunities.

People earning money means they contribute to the fiscus and lessen their reliance on the state.

Investing in reading should not be an optional extra for government.

All our children deserve to have the same opportunities, or we have failed them.