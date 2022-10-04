Our viewpoint | school security

Witness Reporter

Schools, their pupils and teachers, have had a rotten time of it. Readers will have been picking up on stories we’ve run recently about the security breaches at schools and the cutting off of services to schools that have outstanding bills.

While in all fairness, the department can’t be held responsible for the fact that a man ran amok at Alston primary school in Pietermaritzburg last week, stabbing people and firing blank shots causing panic and trauma to the pupils, they do need to take heed of how incredibly vulnerable schools are to the acts of criminals.

Given too that teachers are on the receiving end of horrific acts like pupils setting fire to their cars as was recently seen at a Pietermaritzburg school, it would be in everyone’s best interests for the province’s entire school security plan to be relooked at.

ALSO READ | Our viewpoint: Another day, another truck crash

One security guard per school is clearly not enough.

Then, we have the fact that schools remain the pawn in the standoff between the Msunduzi municipality and the department of education and public works in terms of paying for services and rates.

While everyone realises that the City needs to collect money owed to it, and urgently, punishing children for the administrative bungling on the part of government should never be seen as a feasible option.

And, it’s not as if schools have nothing else to fret over.

We still have schools without decent toilets and acceptable general facilities. If we don’t take a pride in the education establishments, we expect our children to learn in, how can we hope they will be motivated to expect anything better for themselves.

If children don’t feel valued, they may not see the need to value others. Government is doing society itself a disfavour by disregarding pupils.

Indeed, we may all live to regret this.