Our Viewpoint | Security at guesthouses

A Johannesburg woman had over R150 000 worth of designer clothes and items stolen from her car which was parked at her guesthouse accommodation in Pietermaritzburg recently.

There was no forced entry into the car. At the time, she was visiting Pietermaritzburg to attend to a funeral.

The property owner’s reaction to the incident is that that when you go to any property, you do so at your own discretion. He also said it does not make sense to anyone, from face value, to say “you broke into my car and stole valuables worth R150 000”.

There was no forced entry. She didn’t even lose the keys and he remote was not jammed, he added.

While there are cameras on the premises, the owner refuses to let her see video footage, saying she doesn’t have a right to see the footage.

The incident raises several important points about the safety and security of accommodation establishments, as well as the response of the owner in this specific case.

Guests have a reasonable expectation of safety and security when they book accommodation. They trust that their belongings will be safe during their stay.

Guests anticipate that the property and its surroundings are secure, that they won’t be exposed to undue risks, and that any necessary security measures are in place.

The owner of the establishment has a duty to provide a secure environment for guests.

Establishments should be responsive and empathetic to guests who have experienced a loss or a security issue.

The fact that the owner did not provide CCTV footage to the guest is a concern. Providing footage can help establish the facts of this matter.

However, while guests should reasonably expect security, they also have a responsibility to take precautions to protect their belongings.

Leaving high-value items in an unlocked car can be risky, regardless of the location