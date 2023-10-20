Our Viewpoint | Sporting highlights

By Our Viewpoint

The week, by all accounts, has been an absorbing one for South Africans on the sporting front thus far, and more is set to follow.

As reported in appropriate and commendable ways across the nation in otherwise tough socioeconomic times, the sporting week opened with a “Super Sunday” on which the gallant Springboks summoned all their mojo to edge out a fiery French team in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in Paris.

Two days later, a much-improved Bafana Bafana played to a 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast in a friendly international on another inhospitable patch in Abidjan, which extended the South African senior national football team’s recent unbeaten run.

The Proteas spoiled the plot a bit by suffering an unexpected loss to minnows the Netherlands in their Cricket World Cup fixture in India on the same day, but, like Bafana Bafana, they seem to be on an upward trajectory overall.

A major consideration here is that the Proteas had wonderful results over Sri Lanka and Australia in their previous fixtures.

The positive sports happenings have been greatly welcomed by South Africans, judging by reactions in mainstream and social media.

To add, Bok captain Siya Kolisi did his inspirational bit once more after the win over France by saying: “Most importantly it’s about the people back home.”

He continued in a moving way: “Most people can’t afford to be here but the videos of schools singing and the support we get from people back home … that’s who we play for.

“We play for a nation. It’s not about us on this field anymore, it’s about the people back home. That’s what’s driving us — win or lose.”

South Africans now have fingers crossed that Kolisi and company will find the stamina to overcome England in the semi-finals tomorrow, and for that to be sweetly followed by more brighter days for Bafana Bafana and the Proteas, too.