Our Viewpoint | State of the Duzi River

Hats off to those involved in the Msunduzi River Crisis Committee, hosted by Duzi-uMngeni Conservation Trust (Duct).

The determination of these people who are championing the cleaning of the Msunduzi River is to be applauded by all who live along the river, use it to do their washing, collect its water to drink, partake in water sports or leisure activities on it, and whose livestock drink from it.

All these people rely on one thing, that the water is clean enough.

Horrific photos of unchecked sewage spills into the Duzi appeared on page one of yesterday’s Witness.

It is important that these images are seen.

The burden of blame must be shared by those who continue to misuse sewerage systems by disposing of non-flushable material and clogging them up.

It’s clear many people don’t fully know the consequences of their actions on the river.

How can we fix this?

Ward councillors and their staff should be spreading the word.

Targeted mass-media messaging can be undertaken about what is suitable for disposal in a sewer and what should be thrown in the bin for collection by the City’s waste unit.

The fact that multiple sewers are in the state they are, and remain so for extended periods, must be an indictment on the City.

If it cannot cope with the volume of sewage spills, and feels it doesn’t have the capacity to do so, it must approach the national department of water and sanitation and ask for help.

It should not be that others have to approach the department on the City’s behalf to improve the state of the river.

The City has a responsibility to its residents and to the river, which flows through Msunduzi before meandering through other areas until it reaches the ocean.

The knock-on effects of what we allow to happen to the Duzi River in our city are wide-reaching.