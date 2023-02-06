Our Viewpoint | Step up against crime

Witness Reporter

After weeks of reporting on rampant crime in all corners of the city, it’s a welcome change reporting crime success stories in today’s paper.

Last week, The Witness reported on the ongoing crime surge in Copesville, which has left many residents losing sleep from fear.

The knowledge that three suspects have been arrested this weekend, after another spate of horrific crimes, one of which involved the alleged rape of a mother who was breastfeeding her newborn baby when the intruders broke in, provides much-needed relief and some hope that crime in the area will finally be brought under control.

A traumatic hijack and hostage situation in which a man was kidnapped, assaulted and taken all the way to Estcourt ended in the successful apprehension of five suspects, after a collaborative effort involving multiple security companies tracked the suspects from Durban all the way to Estcourt.

These success stories are encouraging. But what about the “cold cases”?

In the short space of just over a month into 2023, we’ve reported on numerous armed robberies, including one which resulted in the murder of a resident in Ashburton last month, as well as incidents in which residents sustained gunshot injuries.

Of particular concern is the armed robbery at a Pelham shop three weeks ago.

Last week, the shop owner, whose son was shot during the robbery, told The Witness they were still waiting for SAPS to take their statements.

While the prompt apprehension of criminals is to be commended, the public is also eager to see the ongoing investigation of murders and attempted murders that weren’t caught within hours or days of the crime.

These should not be forgotten when the next big incident strikes. The efficient taking of statements at the crime scene is one way to help link criminals to previous crimes.

By doing so SAPS can ensure that the suspects can’t be let go easily on a technicality, as well as reassuring residents that crime is, indeed, being cut down at the roots.