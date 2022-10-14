Our viewpoint | Strike crisis

Witness Reporter

The Transnet strike over a wage dispute is kicking the economy in the gut at a time when confidence in the country is not at its strongest.

Moving imports and exports through the country’s busiest ports has been greatly compromised.

While big businesses may be able to cushion some of the blow, the effects of the strike may sound the death knell for many smaller businesses which rely on imported raw materials.

Six months after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, businesses are picking up the pieces ahead of two of their busiest periods, Black Friday on November 25, and the festive season.

But there are already bottlenecks at the ports. The impact on exporters is also of concern.

While the port strikes have been reported on internationally, making the overseas market aware of why their imports are taking so long to arrive, how long must the buyers wait?

Any delays impact their businesses negatively.

They might be forced to look for other suppliers outside of South Africa who are more reliable.

The Minerals Council, whose members account for more than 80% of Transnet’s rail business and 50% of the group’s income, expressed concern that the strike is threatening the country’s fragile economy at a time when 44% of people are unemployed.

Their estimates show that bulk mineral exporters are losing R815 million worth of exports per day because they are unable to rail and load 357 000 tons of iron ore, coal, chrome, ferrochrome and manganese onto ships daily.

They warned that the long-term reputational damage to South Africa as a reliable supplier to global markets must be considered by all parties.

This, as the country awaits a probable grey listing by the Financial Action Task Team. Yesterday, the United National Transport Union and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union rejected the latest offer by Transnet.

So negotiations continue while business and industry bleed.