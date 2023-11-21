Our Viewpoint | Substance abuse is tearing families apart

By Our Viewpoint

KwaZulu-Natal has been grappling with a growing problem — the abuse of family members at the hands of relatives who are substance addicts.

Last week, a Hazelmere man was accused of killing his elderly mother, with many in the community identifying drug addiction as a contributing factor in the crime.

There have also been recent reports of addicts looting their family homes of anything valuable to sell to fund their addiction.

ALSO READ | Shock and outrage after man murders his mother and conceals her body

Addicts often resort to theft and harm their own family members to sustain their habit, compounding the suffering of households.

Even the elderly, who rely on their pensions and savings, are not spared as their financial security is plundered.

Substance abuse is tearing families apart, inflicting financial hardship, and leaving homes in shambles. To address this crisis, we must confront it head-on.

Addiction is a pervasive illness, and while those with the addiction require our understanding and support, it is equally important to recognise the impact on other members of the household that are affected.

Often, family members suffer this abuse in silence.

The thought of reporting or turning their loved one away fills them with guilt. This is often coupled with an element of shame, due to the stigma surrounding addiction, which further silences family members.

There should be no stigma attached to seeking help. Silence allows the problem to fester ultimately leading to devastating consequences.

It is paramount that we foster an environment of open communication, encouraging our loved ones to share their struggles and feelings and not be afraid to seek help or report concerning incidents that require the intervention of the department of social welfare and the police.

ALSO READ | Njilo’s son Nzuzo granted R10 000 bail

This year marks the 25th anniversary of South Africa’s 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

It is important to recognise the relationship between substance abuse and gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and raise awareness around this contributing scourge.