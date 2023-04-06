Our Viewpoint | Summit on alternative energy

By Witness Reporter

The summit announced by uMgungundlovu District Municipality to work towards putting an end to the crippling impact that load shedding has on the city’s industry, as reported in yesterday’s Witness, is welcome news.

“It’s about time!” We want to exclaim, on learning of the uMgungundlovu Economic Development Agency’s (Umeda) energy security intervention, which involves securing alternative energy sources through Independent Power Producers.

The second draw card is the focus on using renewable energy sources such as waste-water treatment works, landfill sites, wind, gas and solar farms.

Moreover, the plan is to provide this alternative energy to businesses at no extra cost.

This huge undertaking requires the full support of the city’s industries, and who wouldn’t want to be part of the solution to a problem that continues to cripple our economy and threaten the livelihoods of so many in this city?

Melanie Veness, CEO of the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB), which has partnered with Umeda on this initiative, has appealed to the industrial sector to join forces with Umeda and PMCB as they jointly facilitate the wholesale supply of energy “economically and sustainably”.

These two key words offer much hope and promise of a potential solution to a problem that many residents have lost hope on.

We applaud all the role players in our city and municipality, who, when the going gets tough, instead of succumbing to the depressive sinking mire, pull up their sleeves and choose to be part of the solution.

But, as Veness highlighted, for this vision to materialise, commitment from all sectors is needed.

Hopefully, this summit on May 5 will be well attended by all city industry role players and will mark the start of a positive new chapter for this city.

We need some light at the end of this dark tunnel, and there’s little hope of Eskom being the source of it.

Here’s to the City of Choice taking charge of positive change.