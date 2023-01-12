Our viewpoint | Swimming pool death

Witness Reporter

It’s almost beyond belief that yet another person has drowned at Alexandra Swimming Pool.

The Witness picture of the scene on Tuesday shows a murky, green pool.

It’s not rocket science that a public pool needs to be crystal clear so that lifeguards can see exactly what’s going on in the water.

ALSO READ | Legal action threat over Alex pool drowning incident sees possible

It’s important also that swimmers can see the bottom clearly, and for health purposes.

Granted it’s the time of year where pool maintenance can be tricky, but when the pool is green, the facility must be closed until the conditions for bathers are acceptable.

There have been many calls over the years for the city to up its game with regard to the management of its swimming pools.

Enough lifeguards need to be available to keep watch and eject swimmers who are unruly or drunk.

It was unclear on Tuesday how many lifeguards were in attendance when the drowning occurred.

It was also unclear if the man involved had been drinking alcohol before swimming.

In December 2021, a man who was described by lifeguards as being highly intoxicated at the pool, drowned in the Alexandra pool. Instead of being ejected quickly from the premises, he was allowed to keep swimming.

ALSO READ | Man drowns in murky Alex pool in Pietermaritzburg

In December 2008, a teen drowned in the murky, green pool.

In January 2017, a drowning occurred when there were more than 1 000 people at the pool, and the mayor at the time, Themba Njilo, told us, “most of them were drunk”.

While the bylaws allow for the City to take no responsibility for injury or death at the public pools, by providing a service, and charging people to use that service, it must accept some responsibility for the level of service the bathers get.

It also needs to learn from the mistakes it made previously and implement safety measures to protect the lives of residents.