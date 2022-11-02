Our Viewpoint | The poor in despair

Witness Reporter

With the most recent fuel hikes, the already beleaguered South African consumer must now find more wriggle room in their monthly budgets to be able to fill their tanks.

They’ll also have to accommodate the rise in the cost of goods that will inevitably come in the weeks ahead.

As dinner table chatter dwells on the ever-increasing cost of living (they’ll be having chicken instead of lamb), it seems that everyone is worried about what it is costing to fill their grocery basket.

Consumers are turning to shopping for specials and cheaper brands to stretch their rands to maximise their buying power.

In many cases they are being forced to go without the small luxuries they used to afford themselves and their families.

With salaries not keeping pace with the price increases at grocery stores, retail outlets, at the petrol pumps and in terms of municipal service costs, this can only mean one thing — there’s less disposable income to be spent.

For those whose earnings are linked to how much electricity is available in any given month, the pain of balancing their budgets must be even harder.

With many of those who are employed having their year-end bonuses canned and salary increases cut back, it means that those who in turn employ domestic workers may be unable to pay their Christmas bonus this year or give them a pay rise in the new year.

Small business owners will have been hammered hard by the recent weeks of load shedding.

With the continued brain drain of those who are no longer prepared to stay in the country following the July unrest of last year, this will only exacerbate the plight of the poor as these middle- and high-income earners take their spending power elsewhere. If the middle class is feeling the pinch to the extent it is, the poor must be in despair.