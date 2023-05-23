Our Viewpoint | Time to address homelessness in the city

By Our Viewpoint

The issue of homelessness and substance abuse on the streets of Pietermaritzburg needs a holistic approach to sustainable intervention.

As yesterday’s page three story reported, the business community is bearing the brunt of the issue, contending with crime and the costs to keep the areas outside their stores clean, including buying chemicals to get rid of urine, which causes damage to the property as well as deterring customers from the area.

Pietermaritzburg Midlands Chamber of Business CEO Melanie Veness told The Witness, the drug addicts on the street have not only contributed to a rise in crime and urban decay, but caused “several iconic Pietermaritzburg businesses” to move their operations out of the city.

This becomes the municipality’s problem as it impacts the state of the city, especially the business hub of the CBD.

It is not a matter of chasing the homeless off the streets — as has been tried before.

They will be the first to tell you, they have nowhere else to go, and as a result, they are back and remain a controversial complication.

The more sustainable solution is to partner and support existing organisations and structures in the city that are dedicated to assisting and rehabilitating the homeless community.

The Pietermaritzburg Homeless Network (PNG), including Life Changer and Business Fighting Crime, are providing support to the homeless community on the streets.

In March, The Witness reported that the municipality had permitted the PNG use of the property at 30 Doull Road, Mayor’s Walk, as a homeless shelter, acknowledging the desperate need for one in the city.

Yesterday’s article, however, revealed the municipality is yet to sign the memorandum of understanding to enable the project to proceed — the same situation we reported on in March.

The solution and the resources are staring us in the face, what appears to be missing is Msunduzi’s signature.

Msunduzi needs to urgently buy in to the solution for homelessness in the city