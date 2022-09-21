Our viewpoint | Too many heavy vehicles

Witness Reporter

Heavy-duty trucks, by their sheer size alone, are intimidating on the roads.

Add to this, drivers who don’t obey the rules of the road, those who participate in illegal road blockades, unroadworthy trucks and employers who encourage drivers to speed to get loads delivered faster, and it’s a recipe for tragedy.

Last Friday, the province was the scene of a horrific collision between a taxi and a truck in which 20 people died at Pongola.

This week, shocking footage of a truck crash near Ulundi did the rounds on social media.

ALSO READ | Pongola accident: Truck driver remanded in custody

It was gasp-worthy for its drama but chilling when the potential for loss of life was considered.

As the footage of a prior accident scene is being filmed, a fireball of a truck comes crashing through the picture. It is unbelievably lucky that no lives were lost.

Trucks are now often associated with death and chaos on the roads and, as locals residents have discovered, especially on Town Hill, they make for uneasy driving companions.

With little hope still that our rail transport system will be upgraded to a point where trains are a viable alternative for logistics’ businesses to consider, we are doomed to continue to be travelling with trucks going forward.

Most drivers agree that there are far too many heavy vehicles on our roads for comfortable driving and too many of their drivers are not playing fairly.

They are perceived as bullies who barrel through the province without considering the potential grim consequences of their reckless driving.

Because these truck drivers don’t play the game, logistics managers must step up and ensure they are monitored closely using available technology to do so.

If the drivers still don’t behave, and there is evidence acquired through onboard monitoring systems, fire them.

Never mind the loads they carry and the trucks they drive, our lives are at risk.