Our Viewpoint | Tough role for parents

Parenthood has always been a challenging journey, but as times change, so do the challenges that parents face.

With the end of exams, parents find themselves at a crossroads, grappling with tough decisions about their children’s social lives.

In today’s world, the pressure between safety and granting children a limited sense of freedom weighs heavily on parents.

The dangers of alcohol and substance abuse are all too real, with the potential for life-altering consequences.

Parents must educate their children about these risks and provide a safe space for open communication.

Equally concerning is the risk of abuse, particularly the grave danger of sexual abuse.

Parents must be vigilant in identifying risk situations and arm young adults with the necessary advice, support and mechanisms to deal with such risks.

Finding the right balance between safety and freedom is not a straightforward task. Parents may grapple with feelings of over-protectiveness or anxiety, but these emotions stem from a genuine concern for their children’s wellbeing.

The key is to foster trust and open communication, allowing children to understand the reasons behind the rules and restrictions. Parents must remember that they are not alone in this journey.

Seeking support from other parents, teachers and professionals can provide valuable insights and reassurance.

Parenthood is a challenging role that requires steadfast commitment to the safety and wellbeing of their children. By staying informed, fostering open communication and being vigilant, parents can face these challenges with the dedication and love that define their crucial role in society.

Ultimately, the responsibility of parents is to keep their children safe. This means knowing where they are, who they’re with, and what they’re doing.

It’s a tough and often thankless job so good luck and best wishes to all parents out there who do their very best, in the toughest of times.