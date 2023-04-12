Our Viewpoint | Town Hill Crash

By Witness Reporter

Town Hill has once again proven why locals describe it as notorious and deadly.

As the long weekend drew to a close, the multi-vehicle pile-up on the infamous stretch of highway in misty, rainy and busy conditions on Monday night was too familiar a scenario for those of us who know the chaos and tragedy that unfolds there on a regular basis.

This time, the roadworks were not to blame for the five deaths and 78 patients who were ferried to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Around 50 vehicles, both cars and heavy duty trucks, were part of the chain-reaction smash that lead to wreckage strewn over a wide area and shutting down the N3.

One of the most worrying aspects that regular users of the hill observe is the flagrant disregard for speed restrictions there and a devil-may-care attitude among drivers who do not realise the inherent dangers of the hill.

Road signs warning speedsters to slow down are clearly no deterrent to them.

As usual, the city’s emergency services were the heroes of the day as they worked tirelessly in very difficult conditions to extricate and treat the injured, investigate the crash and then clear the road.

They also faced the grim task of removing the dead from the scene and comforting stricken relatives.

None of these jobs are easy to do.

This time, there was also an army of community volunteers and faith groups who stepped up to feed the emergency workers and those involved in the crash, providing water and hot beverages, making piles of sandwiches and food, and organising accommodation for travellers who were stranded, to have a safe place to lay their heads overnight.

A hearty congratulations to the community of Pietermaritzburg who banded together to help.

As one of the emergency workers told The Witness yesterday: “This was the best of Pietermaritzburg.”

Hear, hear!