Our Viewpoint | UKZN hall set alight

There is a sense of great unease in our city when buildings are set alight, or property damaged at local campuses of higher learning.

Overnight on Monday, the hall at William O’Brien residence at UKZN was extensively damaged in a blaze amidst student protests.

As armed police were seen monitoring the situation at the campus on Monday, somehow the hall was set alight.

The university should not be seen as the enemy in this instance.

As so often occurs in these protests, the students’ argument is not with the institution they are studying at. It is, once again, with the National Student Financial Aid scheme (Nsfas) after a change in the way students are paid their allowances.

Students aligned to the EFF Students Council are refusing to go back to lectures until their gripes with Nsfas are resolved.

This, however, means that they are going to be behind in their studies, as will the students who are not aligned to the actions of the SC.

Following the damage done to a fence at UKZN to the value of R10 000, a case of malicious damage to property was opened accompanied by a case of public violence.

Now police have confirmed that a case of arson has been opened regarding the hall at William O’Brien residence.

Hopefully police are able to find the elements behind the chaos at UKZN and they can be charged and prosecuted.

William O’ Brien residence also suffered damage during the Fees Must Fall protests.

UKZN has said it is committed to embarking on dialogue with Nsfas to resolve the situation.

This should be taken up by the students aligned to the EFF-led SC.

The fact that UKZN has a big campus here is a massive asset for the city, economically and intellectually.

It’s also a big part of our city’s history.

It deserves enormous respect as a place of learning as it helps mould our future leaders.