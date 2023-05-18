Our Viewpoint | Unemployment figures

By Sharika Regchand

The data released by Statistics South Africa this week shows that the country’s unemployment rate rose to 32,9% in the first quarter of 2023, up from 32,7%.

These worrying figures reflect the economic challenges facing the country. The high unemployment rate means that consumer spending is reduced, which affects the economy negatively.

Households struggle to meet their basic needs and the gap between the poor and middle class stretches. In addition, the middle class, who are also affected by unemployment, are getting poorer.

And more people are having to rely on the government social relief of distress grant of R350. High unemployment rates also lead to social issues such as poverty, inequality and protest action.

Rising unemployment can also have political implications, with people losing faith in government, declining to vote or changing their vote, which could change the political dynamics of the country.

The high unemployment rate can also hinder economic growth and foreign investment. Foreign investors may be reluctant to invest money, thinking that the workforce is unskilled.

People should be encouraged to start businesses. There should be more help for people who want to become entrepreneurs and government should cut the bureaucratic red tape and offer incentives to businesses that create employment.

Another essential factor is that government keeps the power on. Many small businesses throughout the country have had to close because they were losing too much money due to load shedding. Many that have manage to stay open have had to lay off staff to survive.