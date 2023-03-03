Our viewpoint | Unrelenting price hikes

Witness Reporter

Austerity measures have become part of the vast majority of South Africans’ domestic lives, with municipal tariff hikes a dreaded event on the financial calendar of household budgets.

Residents will no doubt have winced when they read the news that Msunduzi has some rather steep ones on the cards this year.

Regarding the 21,65% increase for electricity, this includes the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved 18,65% increase for Eskom this year.

The City has added only three percent to this. An almost 22% increase for electricity is a massive hike for most households to absorb.

While Umgeni Water initially proposed a whopping 32% increase on water tariffs, the City proposed a 13% increase to be passed onto its residents.

Few employees can say that they have been given inflation related increases in recent years and for many workers, their bonuses, if they are paid one at all, have been cut due to the economic climate businesses are operating in.

Added to the petrol price going up, food prices spiralling and other compounded household costs, it is little wonder that many families are feeling the unrelenting financial pinch.

With the increase in municipal services knocking at people’s doors later this year, household budgets will have to be revised to cater for them.

As much as you can try to cut back on excessive and wasteful electricity and water usage at home, unless you’re already self-sufficient, these are costs you can’t do away with.

For many families this means difficult decisions must be made on where they can cut back.

While some will trim back on entertainment perhaps or luxury items they haven’t already ditched, it appears there are many instances of the middle class having to let domestic workers go.

The impact of this is nothing less than catastrophic for those workers.