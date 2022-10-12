Our Viewpoint | Unrepentant Zuma

Witness Reporter

Former president Jacob Zuma’s utterances outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday regarding the causes of the July unrest of 2021, deserve comment.

An unrepentant Zuma was speaking to supporters as a free man after he served his sentence for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

His assertions show that he blames the courts for the unrest, and suggest a sense of vindication that there was a violent and catastrophic reaction to his being sent to jail.

The July unrest of 2021 is nothing to be celebrated. It was the lowest point in this province’s history.

Zuma on Monday had a platform to speak out about the terrible effects of the wanton destruction, which cost around 150 000 people their jobs, resulted in a massive loss of businesses and industries which were torched and looted, and had massive implications for everyone in KwaZulu-Natal and the parts of Gauteng where it occurred.

More than this, it cost 354 people their lives.

The economic effects of the unrest, to the tune of R50 billion in damages, will echo through the province for decades.

Zuma missed an opportunity to say that this atrocity — which he acknowledges was committed in his name — must never be repeated.

He could have said he would not want to witness the province being decimated by the unleashing of such an event ever again.

He could have admonished the instigators and contributed to the stability of the province by rejecting the entire episode with the contempt it deserves. He could have, and should have, said: “Not in my name.”

He didn’t.

Instead, he took a swipe at the judiciary, ensuring that the message was that defying the country’s justice system is okay.

He went as far as to say he would do it again.

What a sad day for the province’s history.