Our Viewpoint | Unrest anniversary

By Our Viewpoint

It’s uncanny how every year, coinciding with the anniversary of the July 2021 unrest, certain incidents occur that hit like salt on an open wound.

Two years on, our country still wears the memories of 2021’s civil unrest as a national scar that’s presence is felt with the slightest trigger.

Be it in the form of a proposed national shutdown, similar to the one the EFF planned in March, which left citizens on edge and, at the back of their minds, preparing for a worst-case scenario.

Or, this week, on the eve of the second anniversary of the unrest, reports of multiple truck torchings along the N3 on Sunday night sparked an unnerving feeling of deja vu among many people.

The July 2021 unrest taught us the hard way how to flip the switch into crisis mode at any given minute.

After all, that was our saving grace on the week of July 12 to 16, 2021, when residents woke that Monday to sights of Brookside Mall on fire.

It didn’t take long for communities to unite, to protect their areas as well as to respond to the mounting food insecurity, marked by snaking lines outside remaining shops that duly characterised that week.

As our Special Focus package today on pages six and seven show, while the spirit of jumping into action at any sound of a siren is still alive and well on the ground, what is apparent, is the lack of confidence in the SAPS’s ability to respond, and the belief that crime intelligence has not improved.

While the anniversary of the unrest allows us to reflect on how far we’ve come in rebuilding in such a short space of time, it also offers a crucial moment to acknowledge we still live with the fear of a recurrence.

Until we can have assurance that the country is better prepared for the next threat, can we really heal?