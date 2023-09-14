Our Viewpoint | Uplifting Pietermaritzburg

By Our Viewpoint

The bright mural being painted on the Boshoff Street bridge near Victoria Road is a laudable project which will no doubt cheer up residents.

Praise must go to the Keep Pietermaritzburg Clean Association (KPCA), local businesses like Save Hyper and Halls who have supported the project in different ways, and the homegrown talent of widely acclaimed artist Siyabonga Sikosana.

The KPCA has been working hard to improve the Victoria Road area, an important business district in our city, and the buy-in from business there is encouraging.

Sikosana has painted many familiar scenes of our city and his unique style will be instantly recognisable to those who know his art.

It is hoped that the artwork, and the visible improvements in the Victoria Road area, will inspire others to get on board and clean up areas around them.

Whether it be in their road or neighbourhood, or at their business premises, there is much that can be done that doesn’t cost a lot, to make our city look better than it does now.

If everyone who has influence can appeal to others not to litter, paste adverts on street furniture, and to take care of what we have, it could go a long way to improve the aesthetics of our city.

A well-kempt business district attracts, rather than revolts investors, which could translate into the jobs we need to flourish as a community.

Pietermaritzburg has such a rich culture and, nestled between Worlds View, the hills of the northern suburbs, Blackridge, Swartkops Mountain and Table Mountain, it is a picturesque place we call home.

The municipality has done little to commemorate Pietermaritzburg’s 185th anniversary.

It is good that the legacy of Sikosana serves to celebrate this in some way.

The history of the city is worth marking, for making us who we are today, political upheaval, social problems and decay aside.

We are proud it’s our home.

Initiatives like this one remind us of that.