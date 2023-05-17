Our Viewpoint | Vehicles for SAPS

By Witness Reporter

With crime escalating at an alarming rate, the news that the province has received a bolstering of resources in the form of a 188-vehicle fleet to aid in the fight against crime sounds hopeful.

The handover comes weeks after the murder of 10 family members in Imbali highlighted the dire resource strain that the Plessislaer police precinct is operating under.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, who visited the scene of the massacre, conceded that existing resources at Plessislaer were not enough and national government needed to intervene.

His sentiments were echoed by KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

We hope that this new fleet of a variety of vehicles is a first of many steps to address the state of precincts around the city, and not just a case of throwing money at a problem and not dealing with the root.

New cars are great, but what about the police officers who drive them?

Staffing is an ongoing concern at local police stations, with many noting a lack of officers as a serious setback in fighting crime.

In many areas, residents are joining community policing forums and neighbourhood watches, and volunteering to assist the SAPS in ensuring their suburbs are safe, in response to the thin blue line.

And then there’s the state and size of precincts in relation to the communities they service.

At the Imbali murder scene last month, Cele admitted that the Plessislaer area has outgrown the station’s resources, which echoes calls mounting for Imbali to get its own police station.

This policing precinct is not the only station in and around Pietermaritzburg that services expansive areas where crime is outgrowing SAPS’ capacity.

We still wait to see what resources are being directed to Pietermaritzburg and especially Plessislaer station, to address the challenges Cele witnessed himself not too long ago.