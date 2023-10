By Our Viewpoint

The occurrence of gender-based violence in KwaZulu-Natal is like a virus that cannot be suppressed.

Every week this newspaper reports on incidents in which women are murdered allegedly at the hands of their partners.

The stories that didn’t make it into the newspapers are the beatings that take place relentlessly behind closed doors, where women keep silent, fearing more retribution from the man they have loved. Often these men are pillars of society who hold prominent spaces in the city.

They may be businesspeople, politicians, doctors or religious leaders.

The beatings start off always as a terrible “mistake”. The women are made to feel they were responsible for the man losing his temper. Remorse is shown and the women forgive, at first. The cycle of violence that has begun too often ends up with the woman in a body bag because she was the victim of a murder by the man to whom she gave one last chance.

In a society that prides itself on one of the best constitutions in the world, the disrespect of women is ubiquitous.

It is the mechanism by which men feel entitled to hurt women.

While law dictates that there should be no inequality, in reality women are still subjugated across many measures in SA. Men are allowed to belittle women, treat them as inferior and get away with inappropriate behavior.

The longer they do so, the more it becomes entrenched. There needs to be a concerted effort among women to stand up and voice their objections to the insidious undermining of their rights as equal members of society.

There must be a point where women band together for the sake of those whose partners cannot separate right from wrong or who have an underdeveloped sense of empathy.

Gender-based violence is a symptom of a far wider dysfunctionality that persists. It is not merely a tragic headline once a week or so.