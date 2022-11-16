Our Viewpoint | Violence in schools

Witness Reporter

This week alone we have reported on at least three incidents of violent crime emanating from schools in KwaZulu-Natal.

In one, an Inanda teacher was shot when a pupil allegedly took a gun to school.

The other concerned a traumatic robbery of staff and pupils while they were studying at night at Georgetown High School in Edendale.

As shots were fired by the gunmen, this could have had tragic consequences.

The third, which we heard about yesterday, involved the horrific gang rape of a pupil by other pupils at a local high school.

Readers will also have seen stories in this newspaper recently about a pupil who torched a teacher’s car, and about a man armed with a gas gun entering a school and firing shots randomly.

In the story about the Georgetown High shooting, which we ran in yesterday’s newspaper, we quoted teacher union Sadtu saying that the matter of school safety is the department’s responsibility.

The union wants a plan of action on how schools will be protected.

However, education MEC Mbali Frazer said the safety of schools is vested in collective responsibility.

It is true that society at large has a role to play in keeping schools safe, but ultimately, the department must take accountability and set up mechanisms to help protect teachers and pupils.

Schools are well-known soft targets for criminals.

What is cause for extreme concern is when those criminals end up being the pupils themselves.

It’s no secret that schools are having a hard time expelling pupils whose behaviour is unacceptable.

But what other options are there for teachers who identify wayward young adults with the very real potential to shoot, rape and burn property?

Schools should be safe havens of learning.

Pupils who threaten this status quo must be removed from them and dealt with separately.

Their rights can’t trump pupils who deserve to be kept safe.