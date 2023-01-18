Our Viewpoint | Water shortages

Witness Reporter

Cold comfort. That was the reaction of many South Africans to Eskom’s tentative announcement on Monday that stage six load shedding would give way to stage four and five.

Any confidence was qualified by a statement in their press statement saying that there was still a high degree of uncertainty associated with the return to service of some 14 generators during the week.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha added changes in the status of load shedding could occur at short notice “due to the inherent unreliability of the coal power fleet”.

Many residents across the county are experiencing the double whammy of load shedding and water shortages because water pumps which move water in and out of reservoirs cannot function when the power disappears.

It cannot just be accepted that when load shedding occurs, communities must wait for water. It’s unfair on residents.

We don’t expect any significant improvement in the power generation capacity of our country in the short term.

So, what are water authorities going to do to mitigate the risk of communities being left without water at times of prolonged, intense load shedding?

The possibilities of perhaps doubling up on pump capacity when the power is on must be explored. There are also options to install solar power to keep pumps running when the lights fail.

Experts must advise government on how best to keep water pumps operating continuously.

In another wallop from load shedding, Pietermaritzburg residents have been advised that the 10111 number for Hilton will not work when Hilton undergoes load shedding.

They are advised to call other numbers.

Not everyone will know this and in an emergency situation, time is always of the essence.

Government urgently needs to be working with experts to ensure that other services don’t collapse as a result of their incapacity to maintain the power grid.

With the inherent unreliability of the coal fleet, there is no time to waste.