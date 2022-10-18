Our Viewpoint | Weekend arrests

Witness Reporter

Residents will no doubt be rejoicing at the news that around 100 people were arrested at the weekend during a crime blitz by police in the uMgungundlovu area.

Among those arrested and due to appear in court are suspects wanted for serious charges such as murder, rape, possession of dangerous weapons, ammunition and homemade firearms, and the possession of drugs.

These are people who are holding law-abiding citizens to ransom and creating an atmosphere of fear in suburbs that should be peaceful.

As thugs wander our streets and enter our homes, they erode our sense of security and heighten fears of falling victim to crime.

If they are not checked, it creates the impression for others that they too can get away with crime.

Others who were arrested are to appear in court on charges of stock theft, possession of stolen property, housebreaking and theft.

These crimes undermine the honest person’s efforts to build up their homes and livelihoods, and shatter the illusion they have of the safety and sanctity of their own spaces.

Criminals have rampaged through the streets of our city to the extent that some are under the impression that they can act with impunity.

Indeed, many are so brazened that, like the recent spate of business robberies, they are repeat offenders.

The police are to be applauded for apprehending the suspects they arrested at the weekend.

To take hardened criminals into custody is not an easy task.

Many have no qualms about using their illegal weapons against those who try to apprehend them.

With the deficit in trust in policing following the July unrest of 2021, arrests like these can only serve to increase the public’s faith that the police are working hard to clamp down on criminal elements in our midst.

Now it is up to the investigating officers to ensure that the cases presented to the courts are so watertight that convictions follow.