Our Viewpoint | Women in Afghanistan

By Our Viewpoint

As the Taliban tightens its hold on rule in Afghanistan, the world of women there is shrinking fast.

The Taliban’s order to close down women’s hair and beauty parlours follows a long list of prohibitions for women there.

Women in Afghanistan may no longer be educated.

They can’t go to parks, fun fairs and gyms, and must be covered up in public at all times.

They cannot travel without a man accompanying them.

Employment opportunities for women are shrinking rapidly.

News reports indicate that the Taliban also recently shut down all public bath houses for women in the city of Mazar-e Sharif.

As many Afghan women have no electricity at home, the bath houses provided the opportunity for a warm bath.

The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (very Handmaid’s Tale isn’t it?) is the state agency in charge of implementing Islamic law there as defined by the Taliban.

Its draconian rules have curtailed freedoms that many women around the world take for granted.

The hair and beauty salons, while offering a rare chance for employment for the women who ran them, were a haven for women.

The spokesperson for the ministry of vice and virtue justified its order given a month ago to close salons, saying they charge too much for make-up and that some of their services, such as plucking eyebrows and adding hair extensions, are illegal.

Too much make-up prevents women from proper ablutions for prayer, while eyelash extensions and hair weaving are also forbidden.

The UN says that the activities of the ministry continue to enforce instructions and issue new directives, many of which interfere with the fundamental freedoms and daily lives of women and girls.

Spare a thought for the women of Afghanistan who are living through what some call gender apartheid.

Their rights are under siege.