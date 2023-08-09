Our Viewpoint | Women’s freedom

By Our Viewpoint

Too many women around the globe continue to be regarded as second-rate citizens.

The place of women in the job market often looks like tokenism.

Take a look at the executives and board members of many big companies and see if there is equal representation in practise.

The role of women is still negated in many religions which preach their skewed dogma of social practice among the communities they serve.

We only have to look at the Taliban in Afghanistan to see this in action in an extreme manner.

It took an instant for women’s hard-won freedoms to be extinguished at the will of the men who run the government and religion in that country.

There are other religions that won’t acknowledge that women could have meaningful leadership roles within their fold.

It’s an accepted form of outdated divine discrimination that should be challenged on an ongoing basis.

It cannot be that women are seen as unclean because they menstruate, something which is necessary for procreation to take place.

These archaic beliefs leech down into the societies and cultural norms and practices where these religions are practiced.

Take the U.S. abortion debate, which is based on the principles of the Bible and means that many American women have zero agency over their bodies.

Women still have far to go to attain true freedom, even in South Africa where our Constitution is one of the best in the world.

We have unacceptable levels of gender-based violence which keep too many women subservient and afraid in their own homes.

Many areas are no-go zones for women to walk alone.

Many women are unsafe in their workplaces, at universities and even at school where men and boys harass and sexually assault them.

The rights of women are not honoured.

Where is women’s freedom?

And why don’t men and women care enough to rally support for it?