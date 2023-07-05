Our Viewpoint | Zulu royal family

By Our Viewpoint

The opaque nature in which some royal family matters are handled make it difficult to understand the extent to which the relationship between Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has been damaged.

Buthelezi, whose role as the king’s prime minister includes relaying His Majesty’s messages to the broader public, recently revealed that the king no longer communicates with him directly.

ALSO READ | King Misuzulu KaZwelithini hospitalised in Eswatini amid fears of poisoning

Even the statement that Buthelezi issued last Saturday, saying that the king was receiving medical treatment in eSwatini amid suspicions that His Majesty had been poison, was based on information which the prime minister received from third parties.

It is common knowledge that the king has since distanced himself from Buthelezi’s statement.

Had it not been that what appears to be a breakdown in trust between the king and his prime minister was playing out within the royal family, it would have been easy to conclude that the relationship between the two has broken down irretrievably.

Given that the prime minister serves at the behest of the king, it would be equally fair to conclude that the king no longer has confidence in Buthelezi and, as such, the only honourable thing the prime minister could do at that point would be to step down.

ALSO READ | Zulu prince close to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini reportedly assassinated

However, given royal family practices — some of which are never fully explained to the public — it’s difficult to reach conclusions, particularly around Buthelezi’s future.

The king has admitted that he differed with Buthelezi on whether Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela, whom His Majesty appointed recently as chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB), was the right person for that position.

However, despite the differences and the recent communication breakdown between the two, the king is on record as saying he holds Buthelezi in high esteem.

On the other hand, Buthelezi, despite admitting that the king no longer communicates with him directly, continues in his role as His Majesty’s prime minister.