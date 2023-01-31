Our Viewpoint | Zuma trial

Witness Reporter

Yesterday, Judge Piet Koen recused himself from the trial of former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales.

He said it is what the sound administration of justice, the Constitution and his conscience dictate.

Zuma’s case has been dragging on for 18 years.

It dates back to 2005, when a court found businessperson Schabir Shaik guilty of bribing him between 1995 and 2002.

And still, the state is facing an uphill battle to get the trial started.

The charges against Zuma have been dropped and reinstated several times, with the latest reinstatement in 2018.

This followed an announcement on March 16, 2018, just over a month after Zuma resigned from the presidency, by the then national director of Public Prosecutions, Shaun Abrahams, that Zuma and Thales would face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Zuma’s first court appearance after the latest reinstatement of charges was in April, 2018.

It’s five years since then and the actual trial has still not started, with Zuma’s legal team bringing various applications to delay or stop the trial.

Zuma having charged lead prosecutor Billy Downer for allegedly leaking his medical records, is seen as yet another delaying tactic.

That matter will also have a bearing on whether or not Zuma’s trial can start before the new judge.

And if it does steam ahead, and another court finds Downer guilty, then what?

Zuma’s legal team could very well argue that the trial must restart.

And if the trial ever starts, it will no doubt be long and complicated.

One has to wonder if all the witnesses are still alive and if they are, what their memories are like now.

Zuma is 80 years old. If found guilty, one can’t help but wonder what the chances are of the court sending him to jail given his age.