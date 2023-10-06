Our Viewpoint | Dog attacks

By Our Viewpoint

News of a pensioner being mauled by two dogs in Eastwood this week is very distressing.

Christopher Lotz was walking to catch a taxi with his wife when two pit bulls belonging to a local resident approached them.

His daughter said the two dogs ran after her parents and tried to attack them. Her father shielded her mother, giving her time to run away. The incident highlights the importance of responsible pet ownership.

It is alarming to hear allegations that these two pit bulls have a history of aggressive behaviour and previously attempted to attack people in the neighbourhood.

This raises serious concerns about the responsibilities of dog ownership. Ensuring that dogs are properly trained, socialised and securely contained in their property is essential to prevent such incidents from happening.

It’s not only a matter of the safety of the community but also the wellbeing of the dogs themselves. They can be run over, or even assaulted or injured by people in an attempt to get them away.

This incident should serve as a wake-up call to the municipality and residents to prioritise public safety and enforce regulations regarding dog ownership.

The municipality and SPCA should conduct effective and easy to understand public awareness campaigns to educate residents about the bylaws pertaining to animals.

There should also be some sort of system in place to enable residents to report people who break the bylaws, as well as report stray dogs they see so that they are caught and taken to the SPCA.

It would also be ideal, but sadly very unlikely, if there were inspectors who conducted regular patrols in neighbourhoods to ensure compliance with the bylaws.

People should be able to walk freely in their neighbourhoods without worrying about dangerous dogs being on the loose.