Our Viewpoint | Various codes in SA sports is making progress

Witness Reporter

The country’s keenness to be as strong and successful in sport as any other nation can be seen in the high number of contests across various codes that “Team South Africa” has featured in recent events, and will feature in the coming weeks and months.

Not only have South African sportsmen continued to tackle their rivals in the major games of rugby, football and cricket, there has also been notable activity by SA’s women’s teams, including their participation in the current Rugby World Cup competing in Oceania.

While results have generally lagged across the sports, according to reports, most will agree that to participate with good spirit and lose is better than to not take part at all — and South Africans are certainly participating as much as possible.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 21: SA Rugby President Mark Alexander poses with members of the Springbok Women’s team during the South Africa national women’s rugby team squad announcement at FNB Building on September 21, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

More and more, the country appears to be heeding that great message from modern Olympics founder Baron Pierre de Coubertin: “The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not winning but taking part; the essential thing in life is not conquering but fighting well.”

However, amid South Africa’s passion for sport, and desire to grab some of the rewards of the highly lucrative “sportertainment” world, sports lovers in the country will likely be aware that the results could be much better but youth development systems have apparently yet to mature in most codes.

Indeed, that other Olympic motto, from Father Henri Didon: “Faster, Higher, Stronger”, is still far from being attained by SA in terms of making progress in multiple sports at the same time, by all accounts.

Since many inputs are needed to progress, it appears necessary for the sporting fraternity to keep applying pressure on administrators, politicians and businesspeople to help improve the situation.

As is well known internationally, sportspeople can’t progress on their own; the right training and funding programmes have to be delivered constantly.