Sharks bank on Boeta

Carl Peters

When the Sharks tackle Zebre Parma for their United Rugby Championship opener in Italy on Friday, Boeta Chamberlain will operate as the team’s flyhalf and three men are set to make their debuts in the black-and-white strip in the competition.

Chamberlain’s selection, as an important feature of the team announced by coach Sean Everitt on Wednesday, stems partly from there being a long list of injuries in the Sharks camp, in addition to several other men being away on Springbok duty at present.

However, the 23-year-old from Paarl is not short on experience in this critical position, having played there on several occasions last season.

His cover on the bench at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in the north of Italy on Friday evening will be Fred Zeilinga, who returned to Durban recently after spending the last seven years elsewhere.

This is while Grant Williams will be next to Chamberlain from the start as the side’s livewire scrumhalf.

“The team’s make-up is based on performances in pre-season, Yes, we do have a long list of injuries, but we believe this team has prepared well and can do the job on this European tour,” said coach Everitt in a confident manner.

“Boeta took his chances last season and he did well in our pre-season friendlies.”

Experienced centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg will be wearing the Sharks jersey in the URC for the first time, while two other recent recruits, prop Carlu Sadie from the Lions and lock Justin Basson from Western Province, play off the bench on Friday.

As confirmed earlier in the week, battle-scarred prop Thomas du Toit will be captaining Everitt’s outfit in the absence of injured Bok centre Lukhanyo Am.

Everitt has had to leave a big group of men behind in Durban due to injuries, including flyhalves Curwin Bosch and Lionel Cronje, new signing Vincent Tshituka and centre Murray Koster, while a number of others focus on Bok duty instead of franchise thrills.

However, before departing for Italy, the Durban outfit raised their morale by winning friendly matches against the Lions and Stormers, both on the road.

Everitt said they are expecting a very attacking approach from Zebre, but he’s confident that his men have done enough homework and have enough talent as a group to win this fixture and at least one of two other games they face on this current European tour.

“Zebre will be a tough nut to crack at home. They put on a good performance against Leinster last weekend [going down 33-29] and I don’t think anyone would have believed the game would be so close; they were pretty unfortunate not to get the result,” he said.

We’re under no illusions as to what we’re facing on Friday night and we know this competition is unforgiving, as some of the teams found out in the first weekend’s action.

Of course, the Sharks open the season with a fresh, fan-inspired jersey and a new slogan that warns their rivals to “Fear The Fin”. Zebre’s side includes a new batch of South Africans in various positions, including MJ Pelser, Richard Kriel and Franco Smith.

Overall, there will be eight URC fixtures staged over this coming weekend — three on Friday, four on Saturday and one on Sunday. The programme includes two South African teams playing at home and the other two in Europe.

SHARKS TEAM

1. Ntuthuko Mchunu, 2. Kerron van Vuuren, 3. Thomas du Toit (capt), 4. Gerbrandt Grobler, 5. Reniel Hugo, 6. James Venter, 7. Dylan Richardson, 8. Phepsi Buthelezi, 9. Grant Williams, 10. Boeta Chamerlain, 11. Thaakir Abrahams, 12. Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 13. Ben Tapuai, 14. Werner Kok, 15. Aphelele Fassi. Substitutes: 16. Dan Jooste, 17. Dian Bleuler, 18. Carlu Sadie, 19. Justin Basson, 20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21. Cameron Wright, 22. Fred Zeilinga, 23. Marnus Potgieter.

URC FIXTURES

Tomorrow

Zebre v Sharks — 6.30 pm

Glasgow v Cardiff — 8.35 pm

Leinster v Benetton — 8.35 pm

Saturday

Scarlets v Ulster — 2 pm

Bulls v Edinburgh — 2.30 pm

Stormers v Connacht — 2.30 pm

Ospreys v Lions — 8.35 pm

Sunday

Dragons v Munster — 4 pm