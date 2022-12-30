‘Song of the Year’ means more than just music

Neo Tsuinyane

The song of the year has been a part of popular culture for as long as I can remember, when Eskom was not a part of our daily vocabulary.

Our households gathered around the radio, after prayers of course, and waited with bated breath for the radio announcer to mention the song of the year.

Every radio in the neighbourhood would blare out the one song we all enjoyed for that particular year in unison.

You can imagine the cacophony and euphoria of the moment. When life was all about glitter space-cases and Choice Assorted biscuits, the moment was just as important as a world cup announcement.

Much like the ritual of crossing the Styx river determined the mood of the afterlife, the song determined the consensual mood of the country.

This particular song would be a prayer of sorts, for all heathens, atheists, religious and spiritual people combined.

In writing this piece, it baffles me why is there no adequate research done on this phenomenon.

My general hypothesis is that the song of the year can reveal the economic situation of the average South African.

From this alone, surely it’s another creative way of gleaning information about the set-up of our country.

I say this because if we think about it for a moment, Umhlobo Wenene FM, for Xhosa speakers, will have its own top ten list of best songs, and Ukhozi FM will be similar but slightly different in the music genre.

Lesedi FM for Sesotho speakers will have their own, but based on their budget constraints in having the rights to play the music, the song selection is very dated. The same goes for Phalaphala FM, and so forth.

Beyond that, we know the renaissance of these radio stations stemmed from the formation of the Group Areas Act, which, for most of us, these areas have become our rural or primary homes. So surely any academic out there can gather and explore this data.

But, in any case, this is not the point of the column. So, you might ask, what is the process for selecting the beat that gets to play at midnight?

The process is much like beauty pageants, except this pageant selects a track. Musicians and song producers, for the better part of the year, release songs.

But, it’s at the end of the year when they get to flex their smoothness and swag to the masses for relevance. We start hearing their songs on our periphery with veracity.

Radio DJs start building the hype, their songs receive airplay, streaming habits go haywire and music-loving people in general start creating dance moves for December until, literally, the final hour.

In that hour, radio stations play the top nine hits of the year and, of course, the number one spot goes to the song of the year, which plays at midnight.

The song choice of the year became so important that radio stations realised a need to monetise this phenomenon by creating a poll vote, where listeners around the country get to SMS and vote for their favourite song via the different regions.

Where we once anticipated the most deserving song to be played on the hour and receive its shine, lately, we get to listen to complete hubris and garbage because of blatant corruption within these radio stations.

Mind you, some fans of particular musicians have gone and spent money worth five loaves of bread, just to vote.

The blatant disrespect! In all the years past, we would look forward to this time, irrespective of the adversities we faced.

But in the recent racist attack on black children in Bloemfontein, Eskom woes, the conduct of ANC KZN delegates at the national elective conference, the load reduction in the city and losing Mampintsha this week, one wonders if there is any energy to withstand another disappointment of a non-deserving song receiving airplay at midnight, as trivial as it may sound.

We are beyond saying that there is light at the end of the tunnel because Eskom has proven that there isn’t.

But, of course, we South Africans have a more apt saying making its rounds lately that says: “We laugh and sing, even in death.” So, if we are once again disappointed by this year’s song choice, I know for a fact that we are going to laugh and sing despite it all.

Now that is what I call resilience. I shall take this trait from my fellow Southern Africans into the new year.

On that note, be resilient and prosper with all your might this coming Year of the Rabbit. And be safe, always.

• Neo Tsuinyane is a senior layout sub-editor at The Witness