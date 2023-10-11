Our Viewpoint | War in Gaza

By Our Viewpoint

The eruption of conflict once again between Israel and Hamas from the Gaza Strip area in past days marks yet another current bloody confrontation whose ripples are being felt worldwide.

The bloody attack on Israel resulted in immediate and deadly reprisals and a declaration of war by the powerful Jewish state against Hamas.

Since the weekend there have been mass casualties on both sides — thousands of people have already died and the numbers will increase significantly as hardliner Benjamin Netanyahu slams his fist down on the people of Palestine and a promise to retaliate with “unprecedented force”.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Israel-Hamas war: UN calls for urgent humanitarian assistance in Gaza

We also heard that Israel would impose a complete siege on the area which is home to some 2,3 million people.

This means no water, food, electricity and gas.

Gaza’s aquifer is depleted and polluted.

When water and food are cut off from an area without natural water supplies, and only a sea border, it is a blatant human rights violation.

Israel and the West have accused Hamas of barbaric acts, but Israel’s stranglehold siege and the bombardment of Gaza will not only affect Hamas militants.

With Gaza a densely populated area, there is the potential for thousands more people to die, many of them children.

ALSO READ | Our viewpoint | Violence against women

Unequivocally there can be no justification for the brutal attacks and counter offensives.

Human suffering is being exacerbated by the actions of both sides and Gaza is being forced into a pressure-cooker situation that could explode beyond the confines of the current conflict which has set the region back decades in terms of the quest for a lasting solution.

Spare a thought for the innocents.