Opinion | Take me (back) to the toy aisle

Jade Le Roux

“Take me to the toy aisle; my mom will find me there.”

My mother loves recounting the dreaded experience of losing a three-year-old in Makro. As I recall, I was bored to death while she perused the clothes rails.

So, I made my escape out of the trolley and weaved my way between the towering clothes.

The only problem with my getaway plan was that somehow, in all the rush and excitement of my dizzying dash, I couldn’t find the toy aisle.

While my frantic mother got every security guard to man the doors and not let any child my age and hair colour out of the store, another woman found a distressed child, probably around the crockery section.

When questioned if I was lost, I was adamant, the only place I was lost was in the toy aisle, and if she could just take me there, my world would flip back onto its axis.

Mom would know to look there. I’m told I said it with such confidence, she probably thought that was the arrangement: that if I was ever lost, I should go to the nearest place with toys. It wasn’t. Not much has changed.

My anxious, hurried self, who likes to walk the store with a list, grab what I need, and be gone, sometimes still finds myself at the toy aisle when shopping in Checkers with my mother, who likes to read the ingredient list of every product she isn’t going to buy and amble down aisles she doesn’t need anything from.

My boredom makes me wander, and, when she eventually realises I’m missing, she often finds me there.

“I can’t believe it. Not again,” she’ll mutter, while I excitedly point out all the new toys on the market.

It’s quite embarrassing for her, and on some occasions, my best friend, who I think has secretly vowed to never again be seen with me in a toy shop based on my over-enthusiastic nostalgic outbursts.

But I’m not ashamed of my trips down “Barbie Boulevard”, to see what has or hasn’t changed.

A lot has changed. Especially the prices, which makes me appreciate my parents even more for the demands I placed on their budget.

It’s also a sobering reminder that I’m far from being able to afford to have a child, based solely on the toys I’d like to buy for me to play with.

But it’s great to see more representation of different skin colours, shapes, and cultures in the variety of Barbies on offer.

I know how deeply those unnatural plastic hourglass figures and ultra-flamingo-thigh gaps burned unretractable scars into my impressionable little brain that still haunt my body image daily.

So, it’s comforting to know that if I had a daughter, the dolls available for her to play with would resemble bodies more like mine, like the women all around me.

And while it’s still foreign and jarring, I’ll admit, to see these Mattel ambassadors with bigger thighs, wider hips, rounder stomachs, and shapely arms, I can’t help thinking that maybe I needed these plus-size Barbies when I was five.

On that note, please forgive my hypocrisy, but let’s NEVER call any-thing or anyone “plus size” again.

In 2023, can we eradicate the terms “plus size” and “curvy’ and let bodies be bodies, in every glorious shape and form?

Labels have a history of doing more harm than good, and in the era of body positivity, where every size is supposed to be equal, it’s high time we outgrew those.

I’m happy for the Gen Zs and beyond who can play with dolls that resemble real people, bodies and skin tones.

It’s also encouraging that, instead of mommy and baby, and all those pregnant Barbies, which we thought were so cool, Mattel is representing women as more than just mothers and/or Ken’s love interests.

Even Ken 2.0 has reprised a more serious role than just a pretty beach boy picking up girls in a bright pink Jeep.

Barbie has finally entered the workforce in professions other than teachers and nurses in the twenty-first century.

I hope this inspires young girls to take their futures seriously and, through play, inspires thought around different careers for them to pursue.

That’s what playing should do. I’m equally excited at the selection of shiny, fast cars. Too bad cars still target boys in the toy aisle.

As a child, I never felt comfortable enough to play with them without using my “boyfriend” as an excuse.

Pretending to give in to playing with cars when I visited his house became a guilty pleasure of sorts. I still have the miniature green Volkswagen Beetle he gave me — or maybe I stole, I don’t remember — in my treasured box of talismans from the past.

I hope that in 2023, girls will play with cars and boys won’t be pressured to squirm or barely tolerate playing Barbies with their girlfriends.

I think there’s a lot that boys can also learn about relating to and treating women through playing dolls with girls if they’re not taught to be embarrassed by it.

Similarly, girls aspire to more than dolls.

We grow up to drive and own cars, so why can’t we play with them too? Play is such a formative part of development, wherein creativity and imagination are encouraged.

It’d be subversive if the toys and their inherent labels restricted the notion of limitless creativity and the opportunity they invoke.

“Who’s to say when you get older, you don’t need a toy collection”, Katie Melua sings and I’m reminded of the toys and their memories I’ve carried into my adult years.

It just takes a trip down the toy aisle to be inspired, when I feel I’ve lost touch with that little girl who, armed with the right toys and a healthy dose of imagination, believed she could do or be anything.

•Jade le Roux is an assistant editor at The Witness.