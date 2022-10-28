Opinion | We are now in an era of accountability

Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! My President, you kicked into high gear last Sunday when you took to the podium to announce the government’s response to the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, better known as the Zondo Commission.

In other words, a commission set up to look into the putrid Zuma mess, the “nine wasted years”. In SA, my cadre, we must start calling things by their first names.

You fired the first salvo when you announced that the Investigative Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is to be made permanent with the same powers as the defunct Scorpions. Inspired move!

Congratulations on a terrific job, my leader. Haters are gonna hate.

Mr President, I have railed against you over your inability to go off the beaten track, and now it’s about time I show my gratitude for your rock-solid leadership, onward and upward.

Let’s rename the directorate “The Owls”, mainly because they are nocturnal birds. My leader, we need a prosecution-led unit that never sleeps, and gives the gangsters sleepless nights.

I hope you can second half of the Special Investigative Unit forensic investigators, data analysts and cyber experts to the new Owls unit and bring back former Scorpions boss Leonard McCarthy to finish what he started. Side eye, uBaba.

Even police officers working in the new Investigative Directorate must be graduates of sorts; our criminals have advanced money-grubbing capabilities, hence no matriculant can keep up with them.

We need all hands on deck to avoid our democracy being overrun by mobsters and our country being placed on the so-called grey list by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Mr President, I hope the legislative amendments required to make the Investigative Directorate permanent can be done in six months, like the speed with which uBaba and his henchmen killed the “poisonous” Scorpions.

I am acutely aware that law-making can move as slowly as molasses in this country, hence the need to learn from uBaba.

My leader, I take my hat off to you for the myriad actions already taken or underway to claw back monies lost to Zuma's pals.

As a country, we must lean on the unscrupulous’ necks to restore our country to the age of accountability. In my recent letter, I told you to just give the Investigative Directorate police powers and watch as the ruffians shiver.

They must be made to recoil from brazen theft, as exemplified by the Guptas aided and abetted by uBaba and his merry band of thugs in suits with enormous appetites for sleaze and full of chutzpah.

I am glad you finally listened to this lowly paid newspaperman, son of MaMlambo full of liquid courage yet styling himself as an eHabeni warrior. The audacity! I digress.

This unit has already proved its mettle without having police powers: it has enrolled 26 cases, declared 89 investigations, and 165 accused people have appeared in court since its launch in April 2019.

My leader, as you can sense, I am chuffed this week. Adding to my sunny disposition is that SA’s leading fraudster (allegedly) Markus Jooste, the former CEO of scandal-hit retailer Steinhoff, is finally on the judicial leash.

This week, the South African Reserve Bank obtained a preservation order and attached his assets worth over R1,2 billion for contravening exchange control laws.

The attached assets include his morning bacon, a wine farm here, horses there and whatnot who knows where, as we wait for the NPA and Hawks to pounce on him and his cronies.

My leader, I take my hat off to you for the myriad actions already taken or underway to claw back monies lost to Zuma’s pals.

A staggering 1 044 entities were likely involved in state capture. Although the Zondo Commission cost the taxpayers R1 billion, we have already made a profit from it.

According to you, my President, law-enforcement agencies have been granted freezing or preservation orders to the value of R12,9 billion.

A total of R2,9 billion has been recovered and returned to affected entities. SARS has collected R4,8 billion in unpaid taxes arising from the commission’s work — a return of R7,7 billion.

We wait with bated breath for your next move on the scandal-prone Ramaphosa backers and nemesis named in the Zondo report requiring executive action.

It almost beggars belief why you need more time to fire those implicated, like Gwede “Mr Coal” Mantashe (Bosasa), Zizi “Mr Leech-in-Chief” Kodwa (EOH) or David “Money Bags” Mahlobo (SSA)?

Thankfully, the age of accountability is upon us. Till next week, my man. Send me to the NPA’s Owl Unit.

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za