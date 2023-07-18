By Witness Reporter

As education lurches from one debacle to another, the question — “What has gone wrong with our education system?” — is being asked more and more often.

Recent research findings, surveys and site inspections reveal that pupils in our schools are not performing according to acceptable standards and are lagging far behind their counterparts in other countries.

By and large, this is symbolic of the general state of our nation – encompassing everything, and everyone who does not have the experience, qualifications or capacity to manage, administer and perform the core functions, roles, or even responsibilities of the jobs they were employed to do.

It is common knowledge, but rarely admitted, that our education system is not in good health. It is in dire need of intensive care.

The dreaded disease of corruption has made its cancerous invasion through every facet of the education hierarchy, from the grassroots level to the upper echelons of officialdom.

The root cause of the problem is that just like state capture, education has also been captured.

Captured not only by unions but by unethical education officials, SGB members and principals, who are at the forefront of one of the major reasons for the demise of education – the schools’ jobs-for-cash and jobs-for-pals burgeoning business.

Ten years after the jobs-for-cash fiasco was first exposed, the recommendations of the task team that criminal charges should be laid in 38 of the cases it had investigated, not a single one has been implemented.

This is in contradiction to the Basic Education minister’s claim in November 2016 that the recommendations had been implemented.

At the time the report was completed, the minister confirmed the task team’s findings that there was corruption and undue influence in the appointment of teachers and principals to schools.

The crux of the matter is that we have underqualified and inexperienced, but rapidly-promoted people, occupying positions that they do not have the credentials and capacity for.

They also do not have the requisite skills, both human and non-human, to lead and manage schools and other educational institutions.

It is often said that people who are in the right place at the right time get promoted. It is not your experience, qualifications, or proven track record that makes you promotable, but who you know and how well-connected you are.

Furthermore, it is a sad state of affairs that officials who hold the lives of children in the palms of their hands have carte blanche to chop and change policies, especially curriculum policies.

It is an indisputable fact that many education officials who make policy decisions, do not go anywhere near a classroom and have never interacted with the very pupils they design policy for.

Devoid of educational acumen, they have fast-tracked our pupils directly onto the highway to nowhere.

A classic example is that of special needs schools. By their very nature, special needs schools cater to a specific type of disability.

It therefore stands to reason, that logically, people who lead and manage these institutions, must have the requisite skills, qualifications and experience in that particular disability. However, this does not seem to be the case.

Despite prerequisites contained in various promotion bulletins outlining the criteria needed by candidates to apply for posts at special needs schools, these are not adhered to.

Candidates, who do not even fulfill the minimum requirements, are shortlisted for promotion posts.

Many do not have experience in the particular disability that the school caters to.

In many cases, parent members of Interview committees are informed before the interviews are conducted who should be appointed to the post.

Furthermore, officials serving as resource persons and union members as observers, tend to ‘bully’ the parent members into inflating the scores of ‘their’ candidates and decreasing those who they do not want.

In one particular interview process, a departmental official was adamant that experience and qualifications in special needs education should not be part of the shortlisting criteria.

His distorted view revealed not only his ignorance but that many promotions are not based on merit.

The wrong people are being promoted which has led to our education system collapsing because of nepotism and corruption.

To highlight this anomaly, it is akin to appointing an electrician to the position of head of a cardiac unit at a hospital. All due respect to the essential services that electricians provide. But it did not stop there.

A few years ago, an official had the temerity to ‘second’ a displaced mainstream principal to a special needs school.

The principal had no experience and no qualifications in special needs education or the type of disability catered for at the school and had to rely on members of staff to ‘find her way’.

Her secondment to the school was an absolute disaster.

This is the major reason why our education system is in a state of chaos. It is also not uncommon to hear of ‘Hollywood-like’ appointments and people who flex their financial muscles to buy their way to the top.

Our state of education will keep sinking despite the efforts of the conscientious few who are trying to steer the education ship in the right direction.

However, it will be a monumental task to guide it to calmer waters, never mind keeping it afloat.