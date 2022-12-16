7-hour delay for ANC Conference start

Clive Ndou

Despite assurances by the ANC leadership that the conference delegates registration backlog will be cleared by Friday noon, several delegates were by 3 pm yet to be accredited.

The ANC conference, which was scheduled to start at 8 am on Friday, had not yet kicked off at 3 pm.

ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, earlier told journalists that the delegate registration backlog would be cleared by 2 pm.

However, when The Witness visited the delegates’ registration venue, about 5 kilometers from Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo conference venue, it was packed with hundreds of disgruntled delegates.

Lebohang Molefe, ANC delegate from the Northwest, said they were being sent from “pillar to post”.