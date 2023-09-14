ABC leader dismisses claims that he has been expelled from party

By Londiwe Xulu

The president of Abantu Batho Congress (ABC), Philani Mavundla, has dispelled claims circulating on social media that he has been expelled from the organisation.

This after reports circulated on Tuesday, stating that Mavundla had been expelled and his membership from ABC had been terminated.

He said the ABC operates under a constitution that serves as the ‘foundation for our actions’ and anything that goes against its constitution cannot be entertained.

“Today, the ABC NEC, as the highest decision-making body in the organisation, held a special meeting where it confirmed that there is only one National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) in ABC, and this NDC has been reported to the NEC. Furthermore, the NEC has affirmed that there is no case against the president, and no NEC substructure has the authority to expel the party’s president,” said Mavundla.

He said the statement attempting to inform the public about something the NEC has no knowledge of holds no weight and will not be acknowledged by ABC.

It is important to note that ABC has already taken this parallel structure to court, and although the case was dismissed due to non-urgency, we are awaiting a court date where this structure will have to prove its legitimacy. The fact that this group is acting as if they are unaware of the ongoing court proceedings is evidence that those behind this infiltration are rushing to undermine the ABC.

He added that ABC maintains that at least four out of the five alleged committee members are not in good standing with the party and do not have any branches. He said they have concrete evidence to back their claims.

“But as a party that respects the court processes of this country, we will allow the law to run its course and for justice to prevail,” Mavundla said.