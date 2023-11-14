ActionSA nominates Mncwango as KZN premier candidate

By Khethukuthula Xulu

ActionSA has appointed provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango, as its KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate.

The announcement was made by the party president, Herman Mashaba, on Monday at the Umhlanga Coastlands Hotel in Durban.

Mncwango joined ActionSA a little over a year ago, “and quickly realised that I had finally found a place I can comfortably call home, a place that shares the same vision as I do for our beautiful country and a place that believes we can achieve a non-racial society, believes in economic, ethical leadership and quality education for all South Africans to name a few,” he said in his acceptance speech.

He was previously part of the Democratic Alliance and began his political career in the year 2002 and has since held various leadership roles throughout his career.

When I began my political career, my sole mandate was to represent the people of South Africa who have suffered the ills of our current government and fight for the future that we have been promised post-apartheid. I have shown strong dedication to my career through the many years and possess extensive experience in all spheres of government.

Accepting the premier candidacy, Mncwango pledged, among other things, to work towards ensuring that there was quality education for all South Africans; quality healthcare; good governance and to fight against corruption.

He said there were many issues in the education system that he intended to fix.

“The education system is currently dysfunctional and has been on a downward spiral, with a noticeable gap between rural schools and urban schools. Our schools have become too politicised, to the point where one has to be affiliated with certain trade unions before they can be considered to take on certain roles in our schools,” he said.

On quality education, Mncwango said the hiring of doctors, nursing staff and professionals on a full-time basis will be prioritised to curb the shortage of healthcare workers in the province, while effectively creating jobs for unemployed persons.

We will direct public funds towards the healthcare system to be spent effectively to provide the necessary infrastructure and resources to aid KZN residents; therefore, it is imperative that there be clinics that are allowed to operate on a 24-hour basis where possible

Mncwango added that there was nothing wrong in the province that was unfixable, “all we need is ethical leadership with a vision”.