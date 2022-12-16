All eyes on ANC “watershed” conference

Clive Ndou

The crucial ANC national elective conference is scheduled to kick off at the Johannesburg Nasrec Expo on Friday morning.

The conference will see the current ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, squaring up against former health minister Zweli Mkhize in the race for the party presidency.

ALSO READ | Showdown begins for ANC boss

The build up to the conference, which Ramaphosa described as a “watershed” moment for the ANC, was characterised by dramatic events.

Nkosazana Dlamini- Zuma

On Wednesday, the ANC national leadership resolved to bring charges against one of the potential presidential candidates, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, after accusing her of defying an ANC national executive committee (NEC) resolution directing party MPs to vote against a report by a Section 89 independent panel.

The panel had recommended that Parliament should consider instituting impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa, whom it found may have violated the constitution after being implicated in the Phala Phala robbery scandal.

Dlamini-Zuma was part of the five ANC MPs who voted in favour of the report.

On Thursday, former president Jacob Zuma’s foundation raised eyebrows when it announced that it had laid a criminal charge against Ramaphosa for his role in the Phala Phala scandal.

However, despite the drama ahead of the conference, ANC acting secretary general Paul Mashatile said the party leadership was expecting the gathering to run smoothly.

We are expecting that we will get out of this conference stronger and more united.

There has been rumours that some delegates, particularly from KwaZulu-Natal, were planning to boo Ramaphosa on stage when he delivers his political report.

However, ANC KZN provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, rubbished the rumours.

ALSO READ | Why Dlamini-Zuma risked voting against party lines in Parliament

“Of course, it is becoming clear to everyone that comrade Zweli Mkhize will win this conference.

“However, on the issue of booing, nothing of that sort will happen.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the political report, he will still be the ANC president. So, no ANC member in his or her right mind can boo their own president.

The about 4000 ANC delegates on Thursday spent several hours in queues to register for the conference.

Despite victory predictions for Mkhize by Mtolo and some of the former health minister’s supporters, political analysts were of the view that the conference delegates will elect Ramaphosa for a second term.