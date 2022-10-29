ANC branches rally behind Mkhize

Clive Ndou

The ANC in the Moses Mabhida region will use the weekend to wrap up the nomination of candidates who will contest party elections in December.

The region is the second largest in KwaZulu-Natal after Ethekwini. Former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who will be contesting the party’s president position, is expected to receive the most support from the region’s branches.

Most branched have concluded nomination processes

According to the ANC Moses Mabhida regional secretary, Siminenkosi “Samora” Ndlovu, more than 70% of the region’s 92 branches have already concluded their nomination processes.

“As the ANC Moses Mabhida region, we are satisfied with the manner in which the nomination processes in the region are currently unfolding.

At the pace at which branches in the region have been moving when it comes to the nomination processes, we are confident that all the branches will convene their branch general meetings [BGMs] within the November 7 deadline,” he said.

The region is one of the most influential when it comes to ANC elective conferences.

Candidates who will be contesting against Mkhize include former AU chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and the incumbent, Cyril Ramaphosa, who will be seeking a second term as party leader.

Majority of the branches are backing Mkhize

Despite the ANC regional leadership’s decision not to endorse any of the candidates, the majority of the branches in the region are backing Mkhize who hails from Pietermaritzburg’s Willowfontein township.

But one of Mkhize’s backers in the region, Sibusiso Mkhize, said the regional leadership’s neutral stance when it comes to the nomination of candidates has not affected Mkhize’s campaign.

“As we speak, more than 90% of the Moses Mabhida region branches which have concluded their BGMs have endorsed him.

So, it can’t be true that the ANC REC [regional executive committee] has not endorsed him. Given that the overwhelming number of the branches in the region have endorsed Khabazela [Mkhize] the REC has no choice but to endorse him as well

The former health minister, Sibusiso Mkhize said, has also been endorsed by a substantial number of ANC branches in other provinces.

“He has support in Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and other provinces. The other provinces are in agreement with us that Khabazela has all the qualities of the leader which ANC members across the country are looking for. We are extremely confident that he will emerge come December,” he said.

ANC KZN provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said party members in the province have shown a “high level of tolerance and maturity” during the nomination processes.

There has not been even a single incident of violence or disruption during the nomination processes.

As the ANC provincial leadership, we are extremely humbled by the manner in which ANC members in this province have conducted themselves,” he said