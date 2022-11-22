ANC branches rally behind Ramaphosa

Clive Ndou

In what could propel President Cyril Ramaphosa to a second term as ANC leader, the party’s branches from across the country have unanimously nominated him to contest the top position at the upcoming ANC elective conference.

According to the results announced by ANC electoral committee chairperson, former president Kgalema Motlanthe on Tuesday, Ramaphosa was nominated by 2037 party branches across the country while his rival, former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, received 916 nominations.

Both Ramaphosa and Mkhize have qualified to contest the ANC presidency while their other rivals – including former AU chairperson, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Tourism Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu could not get enough nominations to qualify as candidates.

The nominations results show that KwaZulu-Natal – which is the home province of Mkhize, will have two candidates contesting for the ANC’s top six leadership positions.

This is after former ANC KZN provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli – who received 1225 nominations, qualified to contest the party’s senior position.

The KZN ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) which endorsed Mkhize, had opted to back Eastern Premier, Phumulo Masualle for the ANC secretary general position, instead of Ntuli.

While Masualle, received 889 nominations, he has also qualified to contest the ANC secretary general position.

Motlanthe, who did not release nomination results per province, said candidates who did not get enough branch nominations still had an opportunity to be nominated from the floor.

According to ANC conference guidelines, delegates at the conference were allowed to nominate a candidate from the floor.

For candidates nominated from the floor to make it into the ballot, 25% of the conference delegates should vote for them.

The ANC national elective conference, which will be held at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo, will take place between December 16 and December 20.

ANC President

Cyril Ramaphosa

Zweli Mkhize

ANC Deputy President

Paul Mashatile

Ronald Lamola

Oscar Mabuyane

ANC National Chairperson

Stanley Mathabatha

Gwede Mantashe

David Masondo

ANC Secretary General

Mdumiseni Ntuli

Phumulo Masualle

Fikile Mbalula

ANC Deputy Secretary

Nomvula Mokonyane

Febe Potgieter

Treasurer General