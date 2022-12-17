ANC conference delegate registration glitches finally addressed

Clive Ndou

The entire KwaZulu-Natal ANC delegation of the party’s national election had by Saturday afternoon been given the green light to participate in the event.

Following several delays in the registration of delegates, KZN ANC deputy secretary, Sipho Hlomuka, who is also the KZN community safety MEC, told The Witness at about 4pm on Saturday, that the registration for KZN delegates has been concluded.

As KZN we are excited that the conference will proceed with the important work of debating important matters relating to economic policies and other issues affecting our people.

Delays in the registration of delegates had created fears that the ANC five-day conference, which kicked off on Friday, would collapse.

Registrations complete

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Dakoda Legoete confirmed that by 4pm all the ANC delegates from across the country’s provinces, had registered.

The conference will see delegates elect the party’s new leadership.

On Friday some of the items which were on the programme had to be moved to Saturday as some of the delegates had not yet registered.

As things stand, candidates vying for the presidency are the incumbent, Cyril Ramaphosa, and former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

However, ANC members such as Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, could be nominated from the floor to contest the ANC president position.

ANC KZN members contesting for senior positions

Other ANC KZN members who will be contesting senior ANC positions at the conference include former KZN ANC provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli, who is vying for the party’s secretary general position and former KZN premier Sihle Zikalala, who is contesting a position in the ANC national executive committee (NEC).

Apart from electing ANC leaders, delegates would also be debating a number of key issues ranging from energy to the party’s contentious step aside policy stipulating that ANC members facing criminal charges should step down from their positions in the party and government.