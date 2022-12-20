Politics

Clive Ndou
Politics editor
20 Dec 2022
09:59

ANC conference enters final day

Ramaphosa at conference
ANC re elected ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa at Nasrec in Johannesburg, 17 December 2022, on the third day of ANC 55th National Conference. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday afternoon close the ANC national elective five-day conference  currently underway in Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Center.

Ramaphosa, who has been ANC president since 2017, was re-elected party leader on Monday following a showdown with former health minister, Zweli Mkhize – who in the end lost to Ramaphosa by just under 600 votes.

ALSO READ | What now for KZN after Cyril’s victory?

Conference delegates also elected six other leaders who will serve with Ramaphosa in the ANC’s top seven leadership structure.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo – whose province has been backing Mkhize, said  KZN will rally behind the newly-elected ANC national leadership.

While KZN was not able to get any of the candidates from the province elected to the ANC top seven leadership structure, the province was likely to be represented in the party’s national executive committee (NEC) whose members are expected to be announced on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | We will rally behind Ramaphosa: ANC KZN

ANC members from KZN expected to feature in the ANC’s 80-member NEC include the province’s former premier, Sihle Zikalala, former ANC KZN provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli and Mkhize.

Apart from announcing the party’s newly-elected NEC members, the organisation will on Tuesday also outline conference decisions, Eskom, unemployment and the economy, among other issues.

