ANC vows to continue with anti-corruption project

The ANC on Friday assured the country’s citizens that it will not abandon its renewal project aimed at rooting out corruption within government, among other things.

There have been perceptions that delegates at the ANC’s national conference, which closed on Friday, would resolve to close ranks with party members implicated in corruption by the Zondo Commission.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party’s conference delegates resolved to fight corruption within government and the organisation.

The agenda for state transformation includes transforming the three arms of the state and all its critical apparatus. The transformation consists of institutionalising integrity and ethical leadership across the state. In this regard, the ANC-led government will push ahead with the implementation of the outcomes of the state capture commission.

The state capture commission, led by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, found that several ANC leaders, including former president Jacob Zuma, played an instrumental role in enabling state capture and corruption.

During the build-up to the ANC conference, there were concerns that ANC members wanting corruption and state capture to continue would take over the party.

International markets and some ANC members who wanted the party to take a firm stand against corruption and state capture were relieved when conference delegates resolved to elect Ramaphosa for a second term.

Ramaphosa, who at the ANC national conference defeated his rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, is widely regarded as the face of the ANC’s anti-corruption campaign.

The ANC is currently under pressure to adopt radical policies to empower the black majority, who continue to bear the brunt of poverty and unemployment almost three decades after the demise of the apartheid government.

While Mbalula assured South Africans that the ANC would continue pushing economic transformation programmes, he said the party would be in a stronger position to push the reforms if it first addressed its internal weaknesses.

The ANC and the Alliance [Cosatu, SACP and Sanco] must together in a decisive, emphatic and principled manner, generate hope for a more inclusive, just, equitable and sustainable future for our country. The ANC will only succeed in realising its strategic objective of transforming South Africa when it has successfully transformed itself into a renewed, responsive, modernised, well-governed, well-resourced, caring and effective political formation — the central focus of the ANC Roadmap to 2032. This means we must build an outward-looking ANC with a clear programme to serve the people. Consequently, all ANC structures have to change their focus towards the people we serve, and the problems and challenges they face in their daily lives.

The second leg of the ANC national conference came about after the party failed to conclude its discussions during the five-day conference that started on December 16 and closed on December 20.

The ANC’s position on key challenges facing the country as articulated by Mbalula is a strong indication that the party will continue with its renewal project championed by Ramaphosa since the beginning of his first term as ANC president in 2017.

The ANC 2023 conference resolutions also mean that the party’s step-aside policy, compelling ANC members facing criminal charges to step down from their government and party positions, will stay.

The two-day hybrid conference, which closed yesterday, was a build-up to the party’s 111th birthday celebrations, scheduled to be held at the Petrus Molemela Stadium in the Free State on Sunday.

Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the ANC birthday bash.